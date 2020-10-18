Thai PM concerned about protests, wants to talk: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is concerned about spreading protests and fears they could be used by troublemakers seeking to instigate violence, his spokesman said on Sunday as thousands of people defied a ban on protests for a fourth day.

“The government wants to talk to find a way out together,” spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told Reuters.