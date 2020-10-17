Hundreds of Thai protesters gather despite warnings

Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, at Udom Suk station, in Bangkok, Thailand October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Hundreds of chanting Thai protesters demonstrated in Bangkok on Saturday in defiance of a crackdown on three months of action aimed at the government and the powerful monarchy, witnesses said.

After police used water cannon for the first time against a protest by thousands of people in central Bangkok on Friday, protesters agreed to assemble at different points across the city on Saturday.

Hundreds of protesters, many in black t-shirts, assembled at the Lat Phrao station, eyewitnesses said. “Prayuth get out” they chanted, in reference to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Protesters identified two other main focal points for demonstrations.