Thailand's parliament votes to delay consideration of constitutional amendment: lawmaker

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s parliament voted on Thursday to delay making a decision on whether it will amend the constitution, as protesters have demanded, a lawmaker said.
The parliament voted to set up a committee to study the process of the constitutional amendment first, Chinnaworn Boonyakiat, a member of parliament, told Reuters.
“The vote to accept a motion for constitutional changes is effectively delayed to November,” he said.
Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Matthew Tostevin
