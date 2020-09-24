Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Thailand's parliament votes to delay consideration of constitutional amendment: lawmaker

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s parliament voted on Thursday to delay making a decision on whether it will amend the constitution, as protesters have demanded, a lawmaker said.

The parliament voted to set up a committee to study the process of the constitutional amendment first, Chinnaworn Boonyakiat, a member of parliament, told Reuters.

“The vote to accept a motion for constitutional changes is effectively delayed to November,” he said.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up