Thailand to jail rights lawyer Anon Nampa, activist for bail terms breach: lawyer

Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa arrives at court following his arrest over his participation in anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will jail human rights lawyer Anon Nampa and another activist for breaching the terms of their bail following their earlier arrests over anti-government rallies, one of their lawyers said on Thursday.

A Thai court on Thursday revoked the bail of Anon Nampa and Panupong Jadnok for breaching the conditions of their release and the pair will be held in pretrial detention at a remand prison, Anon’s lawyer, Weeranan Huadsri, told Reuters.

Their arrests were among more than a dozen in recent weeks for sedition and on charges related to demonstrations that police say were in breach of a ban on gatherings imposed to prevent coronavirus infections.

Thai activists plan a major protest on Sept. 19.

“Let my jailing today be the receipt of harassment against the people. On 19 Sept 2020 go take it back,” Anon posted on his Facebook.