FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PTTGC announces $4 billion five-year-investment plan for eastern Thailand
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 12, 2017 / 9:30 AM / in a month

PTTGC announces $4 billion five-year-investment plan for eastern Thailand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - PTT Global Chemical Pcl, Thailand’s largest petrochemical producer, on Tuesday announced a $4 billion investment plan over the next five years in an industrial development on the eastern seaboard.

It includes a polyols joint venture between PTTGC, Sanyo Chemical Industries and Toyota Tsusho Corp in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong, it said.

The investment plan also includes a naphtha cracker plant at the existing PTTGC facility in Map Ta Phut which will put production capacity at 500,000 tons per year for ethylene and 250,000 tons per year for propylene.

PTTGC also signed an agreement with Japanese Kuraray Co and Sumitomo Corp to study the possibility of producing High-Heat Resistant Polyamide-9T and Hydrogenated Styenic Block Copolymer.

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.