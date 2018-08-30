Thailand's Queen Mother leaves hospital

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s 86-year-old Queen Mother Sirikit was discharged from a Bangkok hospital on Thursday, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement, after being hospitalized for influenza.

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Queen Sirikit waves to people during her arrival in Chinatown for Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

The Queen Mother, the widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej who died in 2016 after seven decades on the throne, was admitted to hospital on Aug. 19.

“Her highness’s influenza is better, there is no fever and the coughing has lessened,” the palace said in a statement

“Physicians have allowed her to return to Chitlada Palace,” it said, referring to a royal residence in Bangkok.

The Queen Mother is the mother of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66.