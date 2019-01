A Korean Air plane, that Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, a Saudi woman is departing for asylum to Canada in, is seen at Bangkok Airport, Thailand January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Saudi teen who fled her family left Thailand on Friday night on a flight to South Korea, an airport official told Reuters.

The Korean Air plane carrying Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, left Bangkok for Seoul shortly before midnight, the official said.

Qunun is due to board a connecting flight to Canada from Seoul’s Incheon airport.