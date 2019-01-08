Saudi Arabia denies requesting extradition of woman in Thailand: embassy

Saudi teen Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Thailand has denied reports that Riyadh had requested the extradition of a young Saudi women seeking asylum in Thailand, the embassy said on Twitter.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, who fled from her family and barricaded herself inside a Bangkok airport hotel to prevent Thai authorities expelling her, was allowed to leave the airport after talks with the United Nations refugee agency late on Monday.

She arrived in Bangkok on Saturday from Kuwait, saying she feared her family would kill her if she was forced to go home.