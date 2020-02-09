Thai police believe shooter in mall basement, has no hostages

Thai security forces evacuate people stranded inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle, to try to stop a soldier on a rampage after a mass shooting, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police believe a soldier who has killed at least 21 people is holed up in the basement of a shopping mall in northeastern Thailand and that he does not have hostages, a police officer said on Sunday.

The officer said security forces were checking whether any civilians remained in the shopping mall. Nine have been evacuated.

“The perpetrator is still in the basement and it doesn’t look as though he has hostages. We are getting close to him,” the officer said. He did not give his name because he was not authorized to speak to media.