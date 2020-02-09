Factbox: What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (Reuters) - At least 26 people were killed and 57 wounded in an 18-hour shooting spree in northeastern Thailand that ended in an overnight standoff at a busy shopping mall, where most of the victims were killed.

What is known about the attacker:

** The shooter has been identified by authorities as 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma.

** He worked at an army base about 250 km (155 miles) from Bangkok.

** Jakrapanth was a sharp shooter and took many special courses on attacking, including planning ambushes, army sources said.

** He was involved in a dispute over a house sale with a relative of his commanding officer, according to the Thai prime minister and police.

** Hours before the attack began on Saturday, he had posted on Facebook denouncing greedy people who took advantage of others. “Do they think they can spend the money in hell?”

** After the attack began, he posted: “Death is inevitable for everyone” and said his fingers were cramping. Facebook then cut off his account.