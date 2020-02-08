Dozens of people run from Thai shopping mall after shooting: live TV

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Dozens of people were seen running from the shopping mall where a soldier has been on a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand, live pictures on the local Amarin television network showed.

The people came out in groups, some carrying children. Others supported elderly people, carrying them with one person on each side.

Police said at least 17 people were killed and 21 wounded in the shooting at the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

