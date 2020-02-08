Thai security forces storm mall to help hundreds escape - defense ministry

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Police and soldiers have stormed into the Thai shopping mall where a soldier has been on a shooting rampage and helped hundreds of people to escape, defense ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters.

“Police officers and soldiers are joining forces and have helped evacuate hundreds of people from inside the mall,” he said. “It’s not known how many are still inside.”

He said the suspected gunman was still inside the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.