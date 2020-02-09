Thai mass shooter killed 20, wounded 42: health official

NAKHON RATCHASIMA Thailand (Reuters) - A mass shooter in Thailand killed a total of 20 people and wounded 42 before he himself was shot dead by security forces on Sunday, a health official said.

This revised down an earlier figure of 21 dead which had been given by officials.

“The official number of the dead right now is 20 and 42 wounded. Of them, 21 are still in hospital and 21 have gone home,” Narinrat Phitchayakhamin, head of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Office of Public Health told a news conference in the northeastern city.