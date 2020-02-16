Thailand's AIS wins 23 spectrum licenses for 5G, True bags 17: regulator

FILE PHOTO: Customers wait for service at the AIS shop in Bangkok, Thailand, February 25, 2016. Picture taken February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Advanced Info Service Pcl (ADVANC.BK) won 23 spectrum licenses for 5G in auctions on Sunday, while True Pcl (TRUE.BK) won 17, the country’s telecoms regulator said.

Thailand’s telecoms regulator raised over 100 billion baht ($3.21 billion) for 48 licenses for 5G services on Sunday, ahead of an expected commercial rollout later this year.

Total Access Communication Pcl, or DTAC (DTAC.BK), won two licenses.

Two state-run operators, CAT Telecom and TOT, won two and four licenses, respectively.