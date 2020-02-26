Business News
Thailand's January foreign tourist arrivals rise 2.5% year-on-year: ministry

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Thailand rose 2.46% in January from a year earlier after a 2.48% increase in the previous month, the tourism ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

A total of 3.81 million tourists in January spent about 188.8 billion baht ($5.94 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier.

But visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, dropped 3.71% in January from a year earlier to 1.03 million, with their spending down 10% following the coronavirus outbreak.

Tourism is a key driver of Thai growth, with foreign tourist receipts making up about 11% of gross domestic product.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

