Employee of French defense company Thales killed in Bogota

PARIS (Reuters) - An employee of French defense electronics company Thales was killed in Bogota, Colombia, on Monday, the company said on Tuesday.

A Thales spokesman said a colleague who was with victim was being looked after by authorities and the company in Colombia.

Agence France-Presse said the victim was a French engineer and he was shot dead in the street.

Thales has sent a team to Bogota and is in contact with local and diplomatic authorities, the spokesman said.

Further details were not immediately available.