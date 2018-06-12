FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
June 12, 2018 / 10:09 AM / in an hour

Thales and Microsoft partner on cloud system for armed forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French defense electronics group Thales is partnering with Microsoft to jointly develop a common defense cloud solution for armed forces, the companies said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Neuilly, near Paris, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Based on Microsoft’s Azure Stack platform, the “flexible cloud application platform” will allow armed forces to keep sensitive data inside their own infrastructures.

Thales will integrate its connectivity and end-to-end cybersecurity and encryption solutions into Microsoft’s cloud platform which is delivered as an integrated system.

“Together with Thales, we will be able to provide a flexible cloud platform with an unequalled level of security that will help overcome challenges within the defense industry,” Jean-Philippe Courtois, Microsoft’s executive vice president and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations, said in a statement.

Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.