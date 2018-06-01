Breakingviews - The Exchange: Anatomy of a Theranos takedown

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - John Carreyrou, the author of “Bad Blood,” explains how Elizabeth Holmes used fear and Silicon Valley myth-making to temporarily become a multi-billionaire – and how he exposed that the $9 bln company’s technology didn’t work.

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Live (WSJDLive) conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

