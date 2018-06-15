Theranos founder Holmes, President Balwani indicted on wire fraud charges

(Reuters) - Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and the blood testing company’s former president, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in California on charges of wire fraud, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

According to the indictment, Holmes and Balwani encouraged doctors and patients to use the company’s blood testing services even though the defendants knew Theranos was not capable of consistently producing accurate and reliable results for certain blood tests, the department said in a statement.