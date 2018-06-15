Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes steps down as CEO

(Reuters) - Blood testing company Theranos Inc said on Friday its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, would step down as chief executive officer, amid fraud charges leveled against the privately held firm.

FILE PHOTO: Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, attends a panel discussion during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Holmes agreed in March to settle “massive fraud” charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission under which she was barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years.

Once called the Steve Jobs of biotech, Holmes started Theranos aged 19 and the company was soon considered a Silicon Valley darling with a $9 billion valuation based on its promise to disrupt the laboratory testing business.

Theranos claimed its innovative blood testing device would give quicker results using just a single drop of blood.

In 2015, the Wall Street Journal reported that Theranos’ devices were flawed and inaccurate, setting off a downward spiral for the company that had bagged investors including venture capital firm DFJ, Walgreens (WBA.O), media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Oracle (ORCL.N) co-founder Larry Ellison.

Earlier this month, a U.S. judge ruled investors who claimed that Theranos defrauded them into investing indirectly in the company by touting revolutionary blood-testing technology that never existed could not pursue their claims as a class action.

Holmes will remain chair of the company’s board and David Taylor, the firm’s general counsel, has been appointed its CEO, Theranos said.