FDA approves TherapeuticsMD's hormone therapy

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved TherapeuticsMD Inc’s hormone therapy for a painful condition triggered by menopause, the women’s health company said on Wednesday.

Its estrogen treatment, Imvexxy, treats vulvar and vaginal atrophy, a condition caused by the loss of female hormone estrogen after menopause.

Safety warnings on the drug’s label point to risks of endometrial cancer, cardiovascular disorders, breast cancer, and probable dementia.