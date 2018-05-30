FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

FDA approves TherapeuticsMD's hormone therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved TherapeuticsMD Inc’s hormone therapy for a painful condition triggered by menopause, the women’s health company said on Wednesday.

A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Its estrogen treatment, Imvexxy, treats vulvar and vaginal atrophy, a condition caused by the loss of female hormone estrogen after menopause.

Safety warnings on the drug’s label point to risks of endometrial cancer, cardiovascular disorders, breast cancer, and probable dementia.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru

