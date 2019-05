FILE PHOTO: Luxury items for sale are displayed at The RealReal shop, a seven-year-old online reseller of luxury items on consignment in the Soho section of Manhattan, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. Picture taken May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - U.S. online luxury reseller The RealReal Inc filed paperwork for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The company intends to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “REAL”, the filing showed.

Earlier in January, Reuters reported the company’s plans to go public, citing sources familiar with matter.