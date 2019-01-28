Deals
January 28, 2019 / 11:49 PM / in 16 minutes

Thermo Fisher to sell pathology unit for $1.14 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, will sell its anatomical pathology business for $1.14 billion in cash, the company said on Monday.

The buyer is PHC Holdings Corp, a healthcare holding company based in Japan.

Thermo Fisher’s pathology business sells microscopic slides, centrifuges and other instruments used in diagnosing diseases, and makes about $350 million in annual revenue. It has about 1,200 employees across the United States, Europe and China.

Waltham, Massachusetts-headquartered Thermo Fisher forecast a dilution of about 10 cents to adjusted earnings per share in 2019 as a result of the sale, which it expects to close in the second quarter.

Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below