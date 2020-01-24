Polish carrier LOT is acquiring German airline Condor: statement

FILE PHOTO: A LOT Polish Airlines Embraer ERJ-175LR SP-LIM aircraft taxis to runway at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland January 8, 2018. Picture taken on January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Polish carrier LOT is acquiring German airline Condor, which used to belong to Thomas Cook, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

Condor competes with Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and TUI fly (TUIGn.DE). Unlike Thomas Cook, Condor received a lifeline from Germany in the form of a 380 million euro ($421.57 million)bridging loan and filed for investor protection proceedings, which requires that a company is not yet insolvent and can be saved.

In the statement on Friday, Condor and LOT said they would pay back that loan in its entirety.