German state of Hesse says it will support Condor's quest for bridging loan

The Thomas Cook Airlines logo is seen at Duesseldorf Airport, Germany September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s state of Hesse, where collapsed travel group Thomas Cook’s (TCG.L) German airline Condor is located, said it is ready to help the airline’s application for a federal government bridging loan.

“Obviously we will have to look whether there is a basis for help by the state, just as with every other company,” said state leaders in a joint statement issued in the capital Wiesbaden on Monday, affirming their readiness to support Condor.

The statement came after Condor asked the government for help.