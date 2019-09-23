German state of Hesse says it will support Condor's quest for bridging loan

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s state of Hesse, where collapsed travel group Thomas Cook’s (TCG.L) German airline Condor is located, said it is ready to help the airline’s application for a federal government bridging loan.
“Obviously we will have to look whether there is a basis for help by the state, just as with every other company,” said state leaders in a joint statement issued in the capital Wiesbaden on Monday, affirming their readiness to support Condor.
The statement came after Condor asked the government for help.
Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Thomas Escritt