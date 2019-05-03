Thomas Cook in talks with lenders about strengthening finances

The Thomas Cook logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - British travel company Thomas Cook said on Friday it was in talks with its lenders about its finances after the indebted firm’s bond prices dropped over concern about its ability to pay its debts.

“Looking ahead to Winter 2019/20, we have taken the proactive step of engaging in discussions with our lending banks now to ensure we have both the financial flexibility necessary to maintain an appropriate liquidity buffer through the winter,” the company said in a statement in response to media speculation “in relation to its financing requirements.”