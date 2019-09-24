Investors that bet on Thomas Cook collapse will get paid out: panel

Men walk past a Thomas Cook banner at Dalaman Airport after Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history, in Dalaman, Turkey, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

LONDON (Reuters) - A panel of bankers has ruled that some investors in Thomas Cook’s (TCG.L) credit derivatives worth as much as $2.7 billion are eligible for a payout following the world’s oldest tour operator’s collapse on Monday, according to a statement.

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees (DCs) said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday its EMEA panel determined at a meeting on Monday that a bankruptcy credit event had occurred.

That ruling means that most holders of Credit Default Swaps (CDS), instruments used to insure exposure to credit, will get paid for their bets against the company.

The weekly gross notional value for Thomas Cook’s CDS was $2.69 billion, according to the Depositary Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC).