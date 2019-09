The Thomas Cook logo is seen at their German headquarters in Oberursel, near Frankfurt, Germany September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

CAIRO (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (TCG.L) operator Blue Sky Group said on Monday that 25,000 reservations in Egypt booked up to April 2020 had been canceled.

Blue Sky currently has 1,600 tourists in Egypt’s Hugharda resort, CEO Hossam El-Shaar said in a statement sent to Reuters.