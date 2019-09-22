Factbox: Fleet of over 100 jets operated by troubled Thomas Cook

(Reuters) - The fate of over 100 passenger jets and contracts with almost 40 leasing companies are tied up in last-minute talks to prevent a collapse of British travel group Thomas Cook (TCG.L).
The group operates a fleet of 85 Airbus jets and 31 Boeing jets, or a total of 116 aircraft based across Europe, according to data from UK-based aviation consultancy IBA.
All except 5 are leased from a total of 38 leasing companies or investment vehicles led by top names in aviation finance.
One of the aircraft, an Airbus A330, doubles as a reserve aerial refueling tanker for the Royal Air Force and is leased with a crew from UK defense industry consortium Air Tanker.
Here is a summary of the aircraft operated by Thomas Cook Airlines via four affiliated carriers (source: IBA).
Thomas Cook Airlines UK
———————————-
Airbus A320-200 3
Airbus A321-200 35
Airbus A330-200 8
Total 46
Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia
Airbus A321-200 8
Airbus A330-300 3
Total 11
Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics (Spain)
Airbus A320-200 6
Total 6
Condor (Germany)
Airbus A320-200 7
Airbus A321-200 14
Airbus A330-200 1
Boeing 757-300 15
Boeing 767-300ER 16
Total 53
Grand total 116
