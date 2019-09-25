German state of Hesse: We are ready to help Thomas Cook Germany

FILE PHOTO: Hesse's state Premier Volker Bouffier speaks at the funeral ceremony of the district president of Kassel, Walter Luebcke at the St. Martin Church in Kassel, Germany June 13, 2019. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German regional state of Hesse stands ready to offer financial support to Thomas Cook’s German unit, its Prime Minister Volker Bouffier said on Wednesday.

“We are in principle ready to help,” he said, adding that the case was now being examined by Hesse, where Thomas Cook Germany is based, and Germany’s federal government.

A similar procedure was launched after Thomas Cook’s German airline Condor applied for a bridging loan earlier this week in the wake of its British parent’s insolvency, which on Tuesday led to the German government granting a 380 million euro ($418.15 million) loan.