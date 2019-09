FILE PHOTO: A view of a Condor airlines Airbus A320-212 empennage as it takes off on the day its travel firm parent company Thomas Cook collapsed, at Jerez de la Frontera Airport, Spain September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Reporting Council said on Tuesday it was considering investigating the collapse of travel company Thomas Cook.

“In light of recent developments at Thomas Cook, we are considering whether there is any case for investigation and enforcement action as a matter of urgency and in cooperation with the Insolvency Service,” an FRC spokesman said.