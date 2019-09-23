Labour's McDonnell says Thomas Cook bosses should pay back bonuses

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell speaks to the media, after the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Thomas Cook bosses should have to pay back any bonuses they have received, Britain’s opposition Labour Party finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday following the travel firm’s collapse.

McDonnell, asked if executives should have to repay bonuses, said: “Too right.”

“I think they need to really examine their own consciences about how they’ve brought this about and how they themselves have exploited the situation,” he told BBC radio, speaking from Labour’s annual conference in Brighton.