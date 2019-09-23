Germany Lufthansa not interested in Thomas Cook bid: Die Welt

FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Lufthansa sign is seen in front of the airport terminal at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has no plans to acquire insolvent British travel company Thomas Cook (TCG.L), the airline told German newspaper Die Welt on Monday.

It did not rule out an offer for Thomas Cook’s German subsidiary, Condor.

Carsten Spohr, head of Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, had express an interest in acquiring a stake in Condor in May. Those plans were dropped after China’s Fosun took a stake in Thomas Cook.

Condor operates a large number of flights for its parent, Die Welt said, adding that without that source of bookings it was a less attractive acquisition target.