Britain will try to recover cost of Thomas Cook repatriation: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will try to recoup the cost of repatriating tens of thousands of Thomas Cook customers and will examine if airlines could be wound down in a more orderly process after collapse, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

“We have entered into discussions with third parties with a view to recovering some of the costs of this large operation,” he told lawmakers.

Talks would be held with industry insurance scheme ATOL, relevant credit and debit card providers, travel insurers and other travel providers through which passengers may have booked Thomas Cook holidays, he said.

“We are also in discussions with the official receiver to understand what costs can be recouped through the company’s assets as well,” he said.

“We need to look at the options, not just in ATOL, but also whether it is possible for airlines to be wound down in a more orderly manner,” he said. “We need to be able to ensure that their planes can keep flying in order that we don’t have to set up a shadow airline.”