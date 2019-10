FILE PHOTO: British passengers queue up at a check-in service at Dalaman Airport after Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history, in Dalaman, Turkey, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it plans to fly 26 flights on Friday to bring another 4,500 people back to the country after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.

The regulator has yet to repatriate another 14,000 people to the United Kingdom over the course of the program which ends on Oct. 6, the regulator said in a statement.