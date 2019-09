FILE PHOTO: A passenger hauls his luggage past a sign of the collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook at Jerez de la Frontera Airport, Spain September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Thomas Cook’s Polish unit, Neckermann Polska, has announced that it is insolvent, local authorities told Reuters on Wednesday.

The collapse of the world’s oldest travel firm Thomas Cook left hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers stranded.