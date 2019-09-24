Thomas Cook's Polish unit cancels flights, stops new bookings

The Thomas Cook logo is seen at their German headquarters in Oberursel, near Frankfurt, Germany September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WARSAW (Reuters) - Thomas Cook’s Polish unit, Neckermann Polska, said on Tuesday that it has canceled some flights and temporarily stopped taking any new bookings, citing the impact of its parent company’s collapse on the global tourist industry.

Neckermann Polska said it has canceled all flights scheduled for Sept. 25 and flights to Zakynthos and Majorca on Sept. 24.

On Monday the company said it was continuing day-to-day operations and that its financial condition was stable.