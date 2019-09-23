46 flights operated by Thomas Cook in Spain canceled: Airport operator AENA

Passengers are seen at Thomas Cook check-in points at Mallorca Airport after the world's oldest travel firm collapsed stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s airport operator Aena (AENA.MC) said on Monday 46 flights operated by collapsed British travel group Thomas Cook have been canceled.

Half of the flights had Spanish airports as their destination, whereas the rest were due to take off from Spain, a spokeswoman for AENA said.

Thomas Cook (TCG.L) collapsed on Monday, stranding more than half a million holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.