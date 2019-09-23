Travel operator TUI, airlines shares seen boosted by Thomas Cook collapse

A grounded airplane with the Thomas Cook livery is seen at Manchester Airport, Manchester, Britain September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in European airlines and travel operator TUI (TUIGn.DE) are expected to rise on Monday after the collapse of Thomas Cook (TCG.L), which will cut some overcapacity that has hurt profits and weighed on holiday prices in recent years, traders said.

Rival TUI could increase as much as 4%, two dealers said.

“Thomas Cook’s collapse likely brings bad news for holiday makers and UK/German governments, but takes capacity out and likely will boost shares most exposed to its markets,” said one dealer.