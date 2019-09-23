Thomas Cook shareholder says firm to be sold as whole or in parts

The Thomas Cook logo is seen at their German headquarters in Oberursel, near Frankfurt, Germany September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (TCG.L) will be sold as a whole or in parts after its collapse, the company’s second-largest shareholder said on Monday, adding he would see what is offered before deciding whether to buy more assets.

Neset Kockar, who holds an 8% stake in the UK-based travel firm, said Thomas Cook owes “a few hundred million pounds” to Turkish businesses that may not be paid after it is sold.

Kockar is also the chairman of Turkey-based Anex Tour, which caters mainly to tourists from countries such as Russia and Ukraine.