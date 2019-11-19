German retailer Karstadt to take on 106 Thomas Cook travel agencies

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof has agreed to take on 106 travel agencies as well as the German online platform of insolvent travel firm group Thomas Cook, the German retailer said on Tuesday.

Antitrust authorities as well as Thomas Cook’s creditor committee still have to approve the transaction.

Thomas Cook’s German tour business filed for insolvency in September and at the time said it was in talks with potential new investors.