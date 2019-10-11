Travel firm Thomas Cook gets non-binding offer for Nordic operations

FILE PHOTO: A Thomas Cook Scandinavia Airbus A330 plane takes off from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, Spain, September 25, 2019.REUTERS/Borja Suarez/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (TCG.D), the world’s oldest travel firm, has received a non-binding bid for its Nordic operations, a spokesman said on Friday.

The company collapsed last month, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the world.

“The bid that has been placed is for the whole Nordic operations, which is Thomas Cook Northern Europe plus the Nordic airline,” said Fredrik Henriksson, head of communications at Thomas Cook Northern Europe/Ving.

He added that several parties had shown an interest in the Nordic business, but gave no further details on the offer.

“The only thing we can say at the moment is that we are counting on a relatively quick sales process.”

Private equity group Triton, which made a bid for the business earlier this year, declined to comment on whether it had made an offer or was interested in doing so.