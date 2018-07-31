FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thomas Cook CEO says no airline sale planned currently

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Thomas Cook (TCG.L) said the holiday company was not currently planning to sell its airline business following media speculation that it was considering spinning it off.

“Currently we have no current plans to sell our airline,” CEO Peter Fankhauser told reporters on a call on Tuesday.

He did not however rule out a sale at some point in the future.

“We have consistently said that we are open to play our part in the consolidation when it makes sense for our business,” he said, referring to the consolidation of Europe’s airline industry.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

