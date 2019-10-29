Travel firm Thomas Cook's Nordic business strikes deal with new owner

FILE PHOTO: A Thomas Cook Scandinavia Airbus A330 plane takes off from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, Spain, September 25, 2019.REUTERS/Borja Suarez/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Nordic business of collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook has reached a deal with a buyer, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Nordic operations, also known as Thomas Cook Northern Europe, said last month that it was looking for new owners. It is a separate legal entity and aims to continue to operate as usual.

Fredrik Henriksson, head of communications at Thomas Cook Northern Europe/Ving, said the firm would unveil the buyer on Wednesday, declining to give further details.

The business said on Monday it had attracted several bids and interest from over 10 parties.

Thomas Cook collapsed last month, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the world.