Thomas Miller to buy insurance services firm Zeller Associates

LONDON (Reuters) - Insurance services provider Thomas Miller said on Monday it had agreed to buy the managing general agency and insurance services operations of specialist insurance services group Zeller Associates.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Zeller Associates provides risk related and insurance services mainly for shipping, trade and transport, but also in other specialist areas such as the cruise and tourism industry, Thomas Miller said in a statement.
