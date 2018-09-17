FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 17, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thomas Miller to buy insurance services firm Zeller Associates

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Insurance services provider Thomas Miller said on Monday it had agreed to buy the managing general agency and insurance services operations of specialist insurance services group Zeller Associates.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zeller Associates provides risk related and insurance services mainly for shipping, trade and transport, but also in other specialist areas such as the cruise and tourism industry, Thomas Miller said in a statement.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.