Spain plans measures worth 300 million euros to combat impact of Thomas Cook collapse

FILE PHOTO: A Thomas Cook airplane is seen at Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport after Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed, on the island of Corfu, Greece, September 23, 2019. Kostas Kousounis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is preparing a plan worth 300 million euros (328 million) to combat the economic fallout of the collapse of British travel group Thomas Cook TCG.L, acting Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday.

The plan covers 13 separate measures and will include a credit line for the affected companies, Maroto told reporters.

The measures will be tabled for approval at a cabinet meeting on Oct. 11, she added.

(The story corrects to show measures are plan, not yet approved, and overall value is 300 mln euros)