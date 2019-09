Thomas Cook passengers queue in front of check-in desks on the second day of repatriations at Reus airport, next to Tarragona, Spain, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - The collapse of British travel firm Thomas Cook TCG.L has affected 53,000 Britons in Spain, Spanish Acting Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto told reporters on Tuesday.

The ministry has been in touch with German and Swedish authorities to ensure Thomas Cook subsidiaries continue to operate at least for the winter season, she added.