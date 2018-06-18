FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 5:54 PM / in 32 minutes

EU antitrust regulators to rule on Blackstone's F&R deal by July 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by July 20 whether to clear U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group’s (BX.N) US$20 billion acquisition of a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ (TRI.TO) Financial and Risk (F&R) unit, a filing on the EU competition watchdog’s website showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Blackstone sought approval from the European Commission on June 15, according to the filing on the website.

    The Commission can either clear the deal with or without concessions or it can open a full-scale investigation of about four months if it has serious concerns.

    Thomson Reuters’ Financial & Risk business, which provides news and analytics to financial services companies, competes with Bloomberg and News Corp’s (NWSA.O) Dow Jones unit.

    Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
