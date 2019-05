The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported a rise in quarterly sales and reaffirmed its forecast for the rest of this year and 2020.

The news and information provider and parent of Reuters News reported first-quarter revenue of $1.49 billion, up 8 percent from $1.38 billion a year ago.